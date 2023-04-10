Nolan Gorman -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in OBP (.500) and total hits (seven) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

This season, Gorman has posted at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Gorman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings