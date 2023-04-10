Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .333.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

