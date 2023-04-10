Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .333.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.55 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rockies will send Marquez (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (4.76), 30th in WHIP (1.059), and 68th in K/9 (7.1).
