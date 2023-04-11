Cardinals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (5-6) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-0) will answer the bell for the Colorado Rockies.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 3, Cardinals 2.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored five times and won two of those games.
- St. Louis has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -175 odds on them winning this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 40 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|W 6-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|L 6-1
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|L 7-4
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|-
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
|April 16
|Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
