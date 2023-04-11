Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.31).
- The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Freeland (2-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
