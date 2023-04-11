After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .489, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will look to Freeland (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .789 WHIP ranks 10th, and 4.3 K/9 ranks 77th.
