How to Watch the Blues vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
You can turn on TNT to see the match unfold as the Blues try to knock off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2022
|Blues
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues allow 3.6 goals per game (292 in total), 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 258 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|77
|37
|34
|71
|53
|53
|38.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|61
|26
|41
|67
|30
|33
|32.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|80
|21
|44
|65
|46
|39
|46.8%
|Robert Thomas
|71
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|80
|11
|38
|49
|57
|49
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 213 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 275 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|80
|46
|60
|106
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|80
|27
|49
|76
|55
|31
|53.1%
|Jamie Benn
|80
|33
|42
|75
|46
|53
|60%
|Roope Hintz
|71
|36
|38
|74
|37
|24
|51.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|77
|11
|60
|71
|63
|50
|-
