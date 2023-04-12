Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Bulls vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (212.5)
- The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-39-2 mark from the Raptors.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (52.4% of the time) than Chicago (43.9%).
- The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season, higher than the .426 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (20-27).
Bulls Performance Insights
- At 113.1 points scored per game and 111.8 points allowed, Chicago is 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.
- With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and rank 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Chicago's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.5% have been 3-pointers.
