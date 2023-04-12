The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and three walks while batting .206.

This season, Contreras has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

