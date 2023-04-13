Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB action with 16 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

St. Louis is fifth in baseball, slugging .446.

The Cardinals have the third-best batting average in the league (.284).

St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (56 total).

The Cardinals rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .355.

Cardinals hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.89 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.543).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (2-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Montgomery is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Brewers W 6-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies L 7-4 Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies W 9-6 Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies W 7-4 Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson

