When the (7-5) match up with the (5-7) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:45 PM ET, Vince Velasquez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to win. St. Louis is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-2, 9.82 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-275) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won four of those games.

The Cardinals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.