The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .490, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI four times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Velasquez (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
