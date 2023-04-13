Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .313 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is second in slugging.
- This season, Gorman has totaled at least one hit in eight of 10 games (80.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 10), and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Velasquez (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.