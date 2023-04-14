Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Knizner is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesApril 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)
- Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Knizner picked up a hit in 41.2% of his games last year (40 of 97), with multiple hits in 14 of those contests (14.4%).
- He homered in four of 97 games in 2022 (4.1%), including 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 of 97 games last season (15.5%), Knizner picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (7.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He came around to score 24 times in 97 games (24.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.210
|AVG
|.219
|.319
|OBP
|.290
|.300
|SLG
|.300
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|24/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|17 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (46.0%)
|3 (6.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.0%)
|7 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (34.0%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.0%)
|6 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (18.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (1-0) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
