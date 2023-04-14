Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 208.5 for the matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago is 43-39-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|222.6
|109.8
|221.6
|219.6
|Bulls
|65
|79.3%
|113.1
|222.6
|111.8
|221.6
|227.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).
- The Bulls' 113.1 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Bulls
|43-39
|13-6
|37-45
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.5
|113.1
|30
|22
|17-17
|35-19
|26-8
|35-19
|109.8
|111.8
|2
|7
|23-32
|28-8
|35-20
|25-11
