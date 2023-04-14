The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 208.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago is 43-39-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6 Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).

The Bulls' 113.1 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.