How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 49.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 31-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging more points at home (114.0 per game) than away (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.2) than on the road (112.5).
- Chicago allows 111.2 points per game at home, and 112.5 away.
- The Bulls pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (24.0).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
