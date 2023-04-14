The Chicago Bulls, Coby White included, match up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

White, in his previous game (April 9 win against the Pistons) posted five points.

Below, we look at White's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 5.6 PRA -- 15.4 23.4 PR -- 12.6 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Coby White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Coby White has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 27 18 1 6 4 0 2 12/20/2022 24 14 2 1 3 0 0 10/19/2022 25 10 2 0 2 0 1

