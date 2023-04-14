Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .171 with a double and five walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Contreras has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- Oviedo (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.