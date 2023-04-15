On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (13) this season while batting .333 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is fifth in slugging.

In nine of 12 games this season (75.0%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with more than one RBI four times (33.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings