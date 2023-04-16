On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Donovan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

