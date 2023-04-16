Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Donovan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Pirates rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (3.57), 59th in WHIP (1.358), and 14th in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
