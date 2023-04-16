Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on April 16.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (0-1) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 62 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule