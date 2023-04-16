Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Arenado has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), including multiple hits six times (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has an RBI in six of 15 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Pirates rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (3.57), 59th in WHIP (1.358), and 14th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
