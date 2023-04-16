Nolan Gorman -- hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (14) this season while batting .326 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 53.8% of his games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (30.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings