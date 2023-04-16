Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .456.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
  • In 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.