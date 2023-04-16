On Sunday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .174 with a double and five walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (3.57), 59th in WHIP (1.358), and 14th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
