The Brooklyn Nets are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -10.5 213.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 57 of 82 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to total more than 213.5 points.

The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 226.1, 12.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the 76ers have compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread.

Philadelphia has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 41 (73.2%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 83.3% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 12.4 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 61 74.4% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over seven times.

Philadelphia owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (23-18-0).

The 76ers record only 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (112.5).

Philadelphia is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total five times.

This season, Brooklyn is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-18-0 ATS (.561).

The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 6-2 47-35 Nets 43-39 1-0 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

