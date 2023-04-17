After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .267 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Donovan is batting .348 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Donovan has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kelly (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.