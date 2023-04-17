How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 17, broadcast on .
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|12/19/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|7-3 BOS
|11/23/2022
|Panthers
|Bruins
|5-2 FLA
|10/17/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|5-3 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
