When the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) and Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) square of at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson to the hill. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Jameson - ARI (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won three of five games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

