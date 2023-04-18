Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
- In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
