Willson Contreras -- batting .182 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .222 with four doubles and six walks.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
