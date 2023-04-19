Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 109-80 loss versus the Nuggets, Edwards put up 18 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Edwards, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.6 21.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.1 PRA 33.5 34.8 30.1 PR -- 30.4 26 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 8.9 shots per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 21.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 28 18 2 5 1 1 2 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.