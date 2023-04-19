The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings are up 1-0. The Kings are underdogs (+185) against the Oilers (-215).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-215) Kings (+185) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 59.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (36-25).

Edmonton is 14-7 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -215 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 68.3% chance to win.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 40 games this season, and won 18 (45.0%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +185 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kings.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Edmonton went over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.

In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Kings' 254 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.