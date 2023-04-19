Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has two doubles and two walks while batting .188.
- In three of six games this year, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Motter has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
