Willson Contreras -- 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .237.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (29.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Bumgarner (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
