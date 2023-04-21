Friday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Cavaliers' Evan Mobley as players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 107-90, led by Darius Garland with 32 points (plus seven assists and three rebounds). Randle was the top scorer for the losing side with 22 points while adding one assist and eight boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 22 8 1 1 0 3 Jalen Brunson 20 5 6 4 0 1 RJ Barrett 14 3 0 1 0 0

Cavaliers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 32 3 7 0 0 6 Caris LeVert 24 4 3 0 0 4 Donovan Mitchell 17 2 13 2 1 2

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson paces the Knicks at 6.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Barrett averages 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is No. 1 on the Cavaliers in scoring (28.3 points per game), and puts up 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in the NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mobley is No. 1 on the Cavaliers in rebounding (9 per game), and posts 16.2 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in the league).

Garland is averaging a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is producing 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Jarrett Allen gives the Cavaliers 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers get 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell CLE 27.7 3.8 3.8 1.1 0.6 3.4 Immanuel Quickley NY 23.3 4.2 5 1.7 0.2 3.1 Evan Mobley CLE 13.4 9.7 2.9 0.7 2.1 0.1 Quentin Grimes NY 18.4 4.4 3.6 1.4 0.1 3.8 Darius Garland CLE 16.2 1.8 5.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 Mitchell Robinson NY 5.6 9.8 0.9 1 2.8 0

