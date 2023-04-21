After going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 18 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .316 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 52.9% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

