The Minnesota Wild take their home ice at Xcel Energy Center to play the Dallas Stars for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied at 1-1. The Stars have -115 moneyline odds against the Wild (-105).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Wild (-105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 39-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 39-21 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 7-15, a 31.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Wild Advanced Stats

In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.

The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

