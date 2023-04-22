Saturday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (9-11) and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 22.

The Seattle Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (2-0, .73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-1, 8.10 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Cardinals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (93 total), St. Louis is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule