Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has a home run and 12 walks while hitting .188.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.