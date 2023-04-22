Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (20.0%).
- In eight games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
