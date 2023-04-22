Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .296 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (36.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
