On Saturday, Tommy Edman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

In 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings