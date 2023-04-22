Willson Contreras -- batting .273 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Contreras has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

