Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .398, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
