On Sunday, Willson Contreras (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Contreras has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings