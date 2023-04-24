How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman will take the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with 27 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .433.
- The Cardinals' .269 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
- The Cardinals are third in baseball with a .347 on-base percentage.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.4 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 14-5
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Sean Manaea
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
