The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 63rd in slugging.

Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings