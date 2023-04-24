Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
