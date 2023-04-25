Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25 showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The series is tied 2-2. The Kings have +195 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-230).

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-230) Kings (+195) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers are 38-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Edmonton has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 69.7% chance to win.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Kings.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the league.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings and their opponents hit the over just one time over Los Angeles' past 10 contests.

Over the past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Kings' 254 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

