Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.3 per game).
- Brebbia gets the call to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 10 times this season.
- Over his 10 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
